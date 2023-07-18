Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Rises By 90.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air T in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Trading Down 1.5 %

Air T Company Profile

Shares of Air T stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

