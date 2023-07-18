Short Interest in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Grows By 17.1%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $58.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

