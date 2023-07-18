Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declines By 47.6%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.8 days.

CELTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 144 ($1.88) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

