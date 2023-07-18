Short Interest in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Expands By 80.0%

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

CSLM stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

