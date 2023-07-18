Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Increases By 36.8%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 368.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on CVOSF shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
CVOSF remained flat at $6.64 on Tuesday. 1,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $6.85.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
