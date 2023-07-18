Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Drops By 39.3%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EnWave Stock Down 3.7 %
NWVCF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.54.
About EnWave
