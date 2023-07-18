Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Drops By 39.3%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EnWave Stock Down 3.7 %

NWVCF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

Get EnWave alerts:

About EnWave

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.