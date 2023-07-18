Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Drops By 48.0%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. DNB Markets upped their price objective on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Euronav Stock Performance

EURN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,229. Euronav has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

