Short Interest in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Increases By 77.3%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. 224,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $646.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.31. Expensify has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,352,676 shares in the company, valued at $20,082,529.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,352,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,082,529.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,890 shares of company stock worth $2,210,760. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 281.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

