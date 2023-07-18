Short Interest in FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Grows By 42.9%

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FE Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FEMFF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,202. FE Battery Metals has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.40.

About FE Battery Metals

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Lake Gold Property that comprises 94 mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 1,880 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

