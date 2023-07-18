Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Drops By 48.0%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.
Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 126,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,291. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Industria de Diseño Textil
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.