Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Drops By 48.0%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 126,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,291. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.2358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

