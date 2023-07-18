Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Declines By 47.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EUFN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 227,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,003 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,870,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,224 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,118,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,745.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 754,159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

