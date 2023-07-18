Short Interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Rises By 17.6%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 619,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

KOD traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 761,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,278. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $363.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

