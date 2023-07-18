Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Grows By 19.4%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of KRKNF stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

