Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Grows By 19.4%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of KRKNF stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
