Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rises By 71.8%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
KUBTY stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. 142,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. Kubota has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $85.69.
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
