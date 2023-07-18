Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rises By 71.8%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

KUBTY stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. 142,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. Kubota has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

