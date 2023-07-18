Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Increases By 18.3%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.0 days.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
Shares of LGYRF stock remained flat at $92.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51.
About Landis+Gyr Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Landis+Gyr Group
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.