Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Increases By 18.3%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.0 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

Shares of LGYRF stock remained flat at $92.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

