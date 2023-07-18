Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Grows By 68.5%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 157,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MiNK Therapeutics news, Director Garo H. Armen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,978,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MiNK Therapeutics news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,294.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garo H. Armen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,978,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,109.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 350,954 shares of company stock valued at $362,492. Insiders own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

INKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of INKT stock remained flat at $1.89 on Tuesday. 73,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also

