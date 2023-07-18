Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Expands By 41.4%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Neometals Stock Performance

Shares of Neometals stock remained flat at 0.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.46. Neometals has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 1.12.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

