Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Expands By 41.4%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Neometals Stock Performance
Shares of Neometals stock remained flat at 0.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.46. Neometals has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 1.12.
About Neometals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neometals
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.