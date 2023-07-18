Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Decreases By 26.3%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 1,038,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,655.0 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORXCF remained flat at $17.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. ORIX has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

