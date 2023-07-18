Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Grows By 79.0%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of FENG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
