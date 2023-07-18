Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Declines By 40.1%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of RPID opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.87.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 331.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
