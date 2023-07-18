Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Declines By 40.1%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RPID opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 331.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 113,940.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 558,028 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 810,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 64,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

