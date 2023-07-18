Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Declines By 35.7%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAYZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. 6,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

