Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Drops By 29.1%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 904,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.
