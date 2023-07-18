Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Drops By 29.1%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 904,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

SCHL traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. 102,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,254. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

