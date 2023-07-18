Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Declines By 28.1%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 411,768 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,445. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.13.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

