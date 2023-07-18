Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Drops By 39.3%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

