Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Grows By 20.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.6 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

