Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Grows By 20.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.6 days.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.
About thyssenkrupp
