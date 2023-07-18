Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Rises By 44.3%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $384,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 16.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 169.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TCI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 63.75% and a net margin of 1,127.38%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

