Short Interest in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Declines By 26.9%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock remained flat at $33.47 during trading on Tuesday. 752,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $33.89.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPH. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 141,025 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

