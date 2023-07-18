Short Interest in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Declines By 26.9%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock remained flat at $33.47 during trading on Tuesday. 752,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $33.89.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 141,025 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
