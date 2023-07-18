Short Interest in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Grows By 41.9%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WESCO International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.02. 545,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $105.73 and a 12-month high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

