Short Interest in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Grows By 41.9%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WESCO International Price Performance
WESCO International stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.02. 545,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $105.73 and a 12-month high of $185.23.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WESCO International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
