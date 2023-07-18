Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Rises By 43.8%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the third quarter worth $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.