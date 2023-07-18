Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Decreases By 24.0%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 827,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,144.5 days.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $133.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSPOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

