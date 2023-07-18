Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Siacoin has a market cap of $181.42 million and $2.99 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00306345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.01 or 0.00824722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00558801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00062754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00120900 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,642,855,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,620,201,099 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

