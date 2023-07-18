Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 121,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 6.3 %

SAMG stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.