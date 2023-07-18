Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 4,437 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

VOOG opened at $258.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.74 and a 200-day moving average of $231.26. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

