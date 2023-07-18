SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

SGH stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,825. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

