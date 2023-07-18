Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Sunday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Spheria Emerging Companies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of A$56,850.00 ($38,673.47). In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,850.00 ($38,673.47). Also, insider Christopher (Chris) Meyer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.83 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$36,600.00 ($24,897.96). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,633 shares of company stock worth $148,077. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spheria Emerging Companies

See Also

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

