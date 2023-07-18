Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.64.

SPOT stock opened at $179.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $179.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.70.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,271,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

