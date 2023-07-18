Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 18,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. 833,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,771. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

