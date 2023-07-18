Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €51.50 ($57.87) and last traded at €51.70 ($58.09). 19,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.60 ($59.10).

Stabilus Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is €56.87 and its 200-day moving average is €60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.15.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

