Stargate Finance (STG) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $83.02 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002095 BTC on major exchanges.
Stargate Finance Profile
Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.
Stargate Finance Token Trading
