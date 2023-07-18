Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.