Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $80.32 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $80.32 million and $4.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,718.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00303666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00814433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00555706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00062497 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00119296 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,152,030 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

