Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 79,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.