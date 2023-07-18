Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance
Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 79,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $16.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellus Capital Investment
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.