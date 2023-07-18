Stephens Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QSR opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

