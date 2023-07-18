Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KELTF opened at $4.53 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

