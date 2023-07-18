Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 45,531 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10% compared to the typical volume of 41,219 call options.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,069,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,314. The company has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

