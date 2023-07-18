StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enviri (NYSE:HSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviri from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enviri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.
Enviri Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. Enviri has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviri by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 384,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 38.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 70,535 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 57.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
