StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enviri (NYSE:HSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviri from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enviri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. Enviri has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enviri ( NYSE:HSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviri by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 384,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 38.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 70,535 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 57.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enviri

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.