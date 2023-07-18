StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

