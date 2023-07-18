StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $295,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 902.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 950,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,867,000 after purchasing an additional 773,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.