StockNews.com Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $319.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,330 shares of company stock worth $4,908,328. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.