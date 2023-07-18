StockNews.com Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 244,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 97,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

